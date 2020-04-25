Colts' Dezmon Patmon: Going to Indy

The Colts selected Patmon in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 212th overall.

At 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, the Colts acquired yet another big-bodied wideout to go along with second-round pick Michael Pittman. The Washington State product lacks any sort of sudden first step, and doesn't use his body as well when going up for the catch as you might anticipate. Still, the Colts sorely lacked this sort of player in previous years, and should give him plenty of opportunities to make the team's final roster.