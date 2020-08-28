Patmon has increased his chances of making the Colts' 53-man roster through a solid training camp, Jim Ayello of the Indianapolis Star reports.

Patmon came out of Washington State as an unpolished receiver, but the Colts were enamored by his frame (6-4, 228) and his senior-season production (58-762-8) that they took a flier on him in the sixth round. The knocks about his limited route tree may still be justified, but Patmon is asserting himself in training camp, showing he's dependable on jump balls and can leverage his speed (4.48-sec 40) to get open. Patmon could still be on the roster bubble since there's plenty of proven talents with the team, but a strong ending to camp could secure a spot.