Patmon (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday against the Chiefs.
Patmon was active for the Colts' loss to the Jaguars last Sunday, but with Michael Pittman (quadriceps) and Alec Pierce (concussion) set to return, Patmon will find himself on the sidelines. He'll work to earn a chance to be active in Week 4 against the Titans.
More News
-
Colts' Dezmon Patmon: Fails to impress in increased role•
-
Colts' Dezmon Patmon: Inactive in season opener•
-
Colts' Dezmon Patmon: Wins spot on 53-man roster•
-
Colts' Dezmon Patmon: Breakout preseason game•
-
Colts' Dezmon Patmon: Vying for roster spot•
-
Colts' Dezmon Patmon: Scores first NFL touchdown in 2021•