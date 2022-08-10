Patmon is listed as the No. 6 wide receiver on the Colts' first unofficial depth chart of training camp, Andrew Moore of SI.com reports.

While Patmon hasn't wowed at camp, he's made enough plays to be considered as a potential option for the initial 53-man roster. Last season, the 2020 sixth-round pick made eight appearances for the Colts and caught two of four targets for 21 yards and one score across 64 offensive snaps -- all career highs. It appears like he has a shot at a larger role in Year 3, but the looming return of Mike Strachan (knee) could change things quickly.