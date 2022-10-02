site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Colts' Dezmon Patmon: Won't face Titans
RotoWire Staff
Patmon (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday against the Titans.
With the Colts' receiving corps back to full strength, Patmon will be inactive for the second straight game. Mike Strachan appears to have bested Patmon for the fifth receiver role on the depth chart.
