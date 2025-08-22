Giddens is on track for the No. 2 running back role, according to ESPN's Stephen Holder.

Giddens worked ahead of Tyler Goodson in the Colts' second preseason game, even taking a handful of first-team snaps, while Goodson only played with the backups (and then left early due to a shoulder injury). Khalil Herbert (undisclosed) was already unavailable, and Giddens then furthered his case for the backup role by taking six carries for 28 yards. It's still possible the Colts defer to experience and enter Week 1 with Goodson as their No. 2 RB, but Giddens should have a chance to move up soon enough even if he starts off third in the pecking order. That said, there's no real hope for Year 1 fantasy value without workhorse Jonathan Taylor missing time.