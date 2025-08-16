Giddens rushed six times for 28 yards, brought in one of three targets for nine yards and returned one kickoff for 27 yards in the Colts' 23-19 preseason loss to the Packers on Saturday afternoon.

Giddens was the beneficiary of an early exit by Tyler Goodson (elbow), which led to the former seeing enough opportunity to finish with a team-high rushing yardage total. Giddens, a rookie fifth-round pick who exceeded 1,200 rushing yards in each of his last two college seasons, was reasonably productive with his touches, and he offered a solid gain on his one kickoff return. Veteran Khalil Herbert, seemingly Giddens' biggest competition for the No. 3 running back job, remained out with an undisclosed injury Saturday, so the versatile first-year back appears to be in increasingly good position to latch on to a roster spot.