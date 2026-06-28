Colts' DJ Giddens: Competing for backup role

After a quiet rookie season, Giddens will compete against Seth McGowan for the backup running back role behind Jonathan Taylor for the 2026 season, Paul Pretl of USA Today reports.

Giddens was a fifth-round selection of the Colts in the 2025 NFL Draft. He finished his rookie year with 26 carries for 96 yards across nine regular-season games, though 20 of those touches came in Weeks 1 and 18. Per Bretl, Colts head coach Shane Steichen told reporters in early June that Giddens' growth and knowledge of the team's offensive scheme puts the latter ahead of McGowan for the RB2 job heading into training camp.