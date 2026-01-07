Giddens rushed eight times for 30 yards in Sunday's 38-30 loss to the Texans. He finished the season with 26 rushes for 96 yards in nine appearances.

Giddens's eight carries Sunday were his most in a contest since Week 1. The rookie running back barely saw the field in his first season in the NFL, as he was buried on the depth chart behind Jonathan Taylor, Ameer Abdullah and Tyler Goodson. Taylor handled the vast majority of the work out of the backfield, leaving very few opportunities for the backups in Indianapolis. The 25-year-old Goodson should continue to improve and get acclimated to the Colts' offense heading into his second season, and it's possible he could take on a bigger role as a backup behind Taylor with Abdullah and Goodson entering free agency this offseason.