Giddens carried the ball twice for eight yards and a touchdown and caught his only target for eight yards in Saturday's 25-16 preseason loss to the Lions.

The second-year back scored the Colts' only TD of the afternoon on a six-yard run in the second quarter, bouncing the ball outside the tackle and plowing through a couple defenders to hit paydirt. Giddens didn't make much of an impact as a rookie after being selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft out of Kansas State, but Indy seems content to let him continue his development behind Jonathan Taylor. Seth McGowan got the start in Saturday's preseason finale, however, and may have claimed the No. 2 spot on the depth chart.