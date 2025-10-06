Giddens had five carries for 22 yards and no receptions with a drop on his one target in Sunday's win over Las Vegas.

Giddens played on nine of the offense's 66 snaps. He was used in the second quarter before the game became a blowout which was encouraging as the Colts had gone several games without giving starter Jonathan Taylor any rest in a close game. However, Giddens dropped a catchable ball on the offense's second series. Amer Abdullah did score a rushing touchdown late in the game, but he's a clear third or fourth option in the backfield as he got time in a blowout win.