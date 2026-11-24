Giddens will likely move up to the No. 2 RB role for the Colts in the short term, as Seth McGowan is expected to miss time due to a hamstring injury, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Head coach Shane Steichen said Monday that McGowan "will miss some time" but didn't specify how long the absence may be. For however long McGowan is sidelined, Giddens figures to serve as Jonathan Taylor's backup at running back. Giddens has shown some flashes this season in limited playing time, amassing 48 yards on seven carries (6.9 YPC) and catching his only target for 11 yards over three games.