Giddens had one carry for three yards in Sunday's win at Tennessee.

Giddens played just eight snaps on offense. Tyler Goodson made his regular season debut after missing the first two games due to an elbow injury and played four snaps and had two carries for six yards. It's not clear who is Taylor's primary backup as Goodson could be used in more passing situations, but neither backup is getting much usage as Taylor again got almost all the opportunities (17 carries and four targets) and played on 77% of the offense's snaps.