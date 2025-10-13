Giddens did not have a carry nor was targeted in the passing game in Sunday's win over Arizona. He played just two snaps on offense.

It was surprisingly Ameer Abdullah who had both a carry and reception in the game and played three snaps on offense. Giddens is still likely the running back who would get the most work if Jonathan Taylor were to get hurt (though Tyler Goodson has been sidelined with a groin injury). Either way, Taylor is getting almost every touch in the backfield in non-blowouts and that doesn't look likely to change barring injury.