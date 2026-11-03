Giddens racked up 43 yards on six carries in Indianapolis' Week 8 loss to Jacksonville on Sunday.

Giddens entered Sunday having not logged a snap this season, but he got an opportunity in the blowout loss and made the most of it, ripping off a pair of 12-yard runs on the way to a team-leading 43 rushing yards. However, it must be noted that he didn't enter until the game was far out of reach in the fourth quarter, so all of his production came in garbage time. Still, it was a meaningful performance by Giddens in the context of Indianapolis fielding trade offers for star RB Jonathan Taylor amidst a lost season. Should Taylor indeed be dealt, Giddens would immediately take on a more prominent role in the Colts' backfield along with seventh-round rookie Seth McGowan.