Giddens is listed as the No. 3 running back on the Colts' first unofficial depth chart of the preseason.

He's behind starter Jonathan Taylor and Tyler Goodson. While Giddens is seen having a strong camp so far, Goodson could be given deference as a returning veteran or may be listed as the second back because he could have a role on passing downs if Jonathan Taylor is healthy. Giddens may be the more likely candidate for the bulk of carries if Taylor were to get hurt, though Khalil Herbert also could be in the mix.