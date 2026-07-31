Colts' DJ Giddens: Logs added reps Friday

With Jonathan Taylor being rested, Giddens took more first-team reps at Friday's practice, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Giddens is no threat to Taylor's status as the Colts' top back, but the 2025 fifth-rounder is competing with Seth McGowan for the No. 2 role. With that in mind, Boyd noted that Giddens has struggled a bit to catch the ball out of the backfield in team drills, but it's early on in training camp, and the Kansas State product has some time to clean that aspect of his game up. Whoever ends up being Taylor's top backup will hold minimal fantasy lineup appeal as long as he's healthy, but would be a must-add should Taylor miss time for any reason.