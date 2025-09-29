Giddens did not have a carry or target in Sunday's loss at the Rams. He played just four snaps on offense.

Jonathan Taylor against got almost every touch in the backfield as Tyler Goodson had one reception for no gain and played four snaps. Goodson left the game with a groin injury, so Giddens could be the exclusive backup running back next week against Las Vegas. However, Taylor is getting almost every snap in the backfield with the Colts making little effort to work in any backups.