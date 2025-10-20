Giddens played just three snaps on offense in Sunday's win over the Chargers. He didn't have a carry or target in the win.

Giddens appears to have been bypassed by Ameer Abdullah in the pecking order for carries. Abdullah had two carries for 19 yards, including a carry early in the third quarter. It was assumed Giddens would be the running back who would get the most work if Jonathan Taylor were to get hurt, but Abdullah's emergence the last two games puts that in doubt. However, Tyler Goodson could emerge as the No. 2 running back when he returns from a groin injury. However, Jonathan Taylor is getting almost every touch in the backfield in non-blowouts, so any of his backups isn't likely to have much production.