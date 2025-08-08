Giddens took six carries for 17 yards and had one incomplete target in Thursday's preseason opener at Baltimore.

With Jonathan Taylor and most other starters rested, RB Tyler Goodson got the start and the first carry, but it was Giddens who took most of the snaps in the first half after Daniel Jones replaced an injured Anthony Richardson (finger) at quarterback. Neither Giddens nor Goodson made much of an impression, but they at least worked ahead of Khalil Herbert, who got zero touches in the first half and then scored a TD in the third quarter. As a rookie fifth-round pick, Giddens likely will be kept on the Week 1 roster even if the Colts settle on Goodson or Herbert as their No. 2 RB.