Giddens rushed six times for 22 yards in the Colts' 41-14 preseason win over the Bengals on Saturday afternoon.

Giddens served as the starting running back and handled the Colts' first touch from scrimmage, gaining six yards on that carry. The rookie fifth-round pick is thought to have a solid path to the No. 2 role behind Jonathan Taylor, and the fact his primary competition for that job, Tyler Goodson, missed Saturday's game with an elbow injury only figures to strengthen Giddens' chances.