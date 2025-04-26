The Colts selected Giddens in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 151st overall.

Formerly a zero-star recruit, Giddens worked his way up Kansas State's depth chart to start in his final two college seasons. He rushed for 1,200-plus yards in each of those two years and was named to the Second Team All-Big 12 roster in 2024. Giddens' cutback ability and lateral quickness makes him a dangerous runner in the open field, which makes up for his lack of effectiveness between the tackles. His elusiveness as a runner and pass-catching ability should allow him to compete with Khalil Herbert and Tyler Goodson for a rotational role in the Colts' backfield behind starter Jonathan Taylor.