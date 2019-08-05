Foreman was claimed off waivers by the Colts on Monday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

It didn't take long for Foreman to find a new team after being waived by the Texans on Sunday. The 2017 third-round pick lands in Indianapolis following the placement of Spencer Ware on the reserve/PUP list, and projects to compete for the backup role behind starter Marlon Mack. Foreman's first two seasons were significantly hampered by an Achilles' injury, which he now seems to have fully recovered from. Houston cited issues with Foreman's work habits as the reason for waiving him, according to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, so it may be worth monitoring how the third-year pro acclimates to the Colts' running back room.