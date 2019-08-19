The Colts are placing Foreman (undisclosed) on injured reserve, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Touted as a candidate to displace Lamar Miller in the Houston backfield, Foreman instead was waived by the Texans in early August, subsequently landing with the division-rival Colts. Foreman's bid for reserve work in the Indianapolis backfield now ends before it ever really started, with the team bringing in Charcandrick West and undrafted rookie Marquis Young to fill out the roster. There hasn't been any report about the nature of the injury that forced Foreman to IR.

