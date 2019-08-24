The Colts waived Foreman (biceps) from injured reserve with an injury settlement Saturday, NFL insider Adam Caplan reports.

Foreman's tenure with the Colts didn't last long as the former Texan suffered a torn biceps just two weeks after being claimed off waivers by Indianapolis. The injury settlement will allow Foreman to seek another destination, but a four-month recovery period awaits.

