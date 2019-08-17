Foreman lost a yard on his only carry and caught his only target for a six-yard gain during Saturday's 21-18 win over the Colts.

Getting his first taste of preseason action with his new club, Foreman entered the game in the second half and didn't make much of an impact aside from a short gain through the air. He was one of five running backs to touch the ball in this one, so the results aren't ideal for his chances of making the regular-season roster. Foreman could receive more touches next Saturday against the Bears, but he'll need to make the most of the opportunities he gets in order to impact the position battle.