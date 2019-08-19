Foreman's placement on IR is the result of a torn biceps, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Per the report, Foreman faces a four-month recovery period, but on the plus side a full recovery is expected. It remains to be seen if playing at some point late this season is a possibility for the bruising back, but either way, the 2017 third-rounder is under contract with the Colts through the 2020 season.