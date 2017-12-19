Colts' Donte Moncrief: Absent from practice Tuesday
Moncrief (ankle) didn't take part in Tuesday's practice.
With the Colts having played on Thursday night in the Week 15 loss to the Broncos, it's not the most encouraging sign that Moncrief wasn't on the field for the first day of practice this week, despite getting extra time to recover. The wideout may need to turn in a pair of limited practices or at least one full practice Wednesday or Thursday to have a realistic shot of playing Saturday against the Ravens.
