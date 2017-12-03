Colts' Donte Moncrief: Active against Jaguars

Moncrief (groin) is active for Sunday's game against Jacksonville, Mike Wells of ESPN.com reports.

Moncrief was listed as a full practice participant Friday, so this injury may not be a big concern. However, the wideout's modest production of late -- coupled with a tough matchup -- makes Moncrief a rather unappealing option for Week 13 fantasy lineups.

