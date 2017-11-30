Colts' Donte Moncrief: Added to Week 13 injury report
Moncrief was added to the Colts' Week 13 injury report after being limited by a groin injury Thursday.
Moncrief's addition to the injury report makes his status for Sunday's game against the Jaguars worth tracking, but given that he's averaging just one catch per game over his last five outings, the Colts' starting wideout is not a high-percentage fantasy option these days.
