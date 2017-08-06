Colts' Donte Moncrief: Aiming to return Tuesday
Head coach Chuck Pagano said Moncrief (shoulder) is improving and he hopes to have the wide receiver back Tuesday, George Bremer of The Herald Bulletin reports.
Moncrief exited Friday's practice with a mild sprain in the AC joint of his shoulder. Fortunately, this doesn't seem to be anything serious so Moncrief should be good to go for Sunday's preseason opener against the Lions.
