Colts' Donte Moncrief: Back at practice Wednesday
Moncrief (shoulder) returned to practice Wednesday, Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star reports.
Though he returned a day later than the Colts were hoping, Moncrief still has time to prepare for Saturday's preseason opener against Detroit, if the team even wants him to play. Meanwhile, Andrew Luck (shoulder) is still on the Physically Unable to Perform list through two weeks of training camp, albeit with Colts brass suggesting he'll be activated soon.
