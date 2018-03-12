Colts' Donte Moncrief: Could land in Baltimore
Moncrief is drawing interest from multiple teams, including the Ravens, as he prepares to become a free agent, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports.
With Mike Wallace set to hit free agency and Jeremy Maclin (knee) likely to be released, the cap-strapped Ravens have a glaring need at wide receiver, which has long been the weak point of an otherwise solid roster. Moncrief is coming off back-to-back seasons with less than 400 yards in 12 or fewer games, but his combination of elite physical tools (4.40 40 at 221 pounds) and youth (turns 25 in August) makes him one of the more attractive discount options among free-agent wideouts. He may even land a multi-year deal with significant guaranteed money, as it can be argued that injuries -- both his own and those to Andrew Luck -- were the biggest issue the past four years in Indianapolis. Moncrief did score 13 times in 25 games between the 2015 and 2016 seasons, albeit while producing a meager 6.5 yards per target during that stretch. He said he hopes to stay in Indianapolis, but the feeling may not be mutual.
