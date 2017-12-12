Colts' Donte Moncrief: Expected back Week 16
Head coach Chuck Pagano said Tuesday that he expects Moncrief (ankle) to return next week, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News reports.
Moncrief was listed as a non-participant in Monday's practice report, and he looks to be trending towards being inactive again for Thursday's game against the Broncos. Given the short week, this isn't too surprising, but it appears that the extra week off will serve the wideout well. Expect Moncrief to make his return to the practice field next week in preparation for Week 16.
