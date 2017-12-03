Colts' Donte Moncrief: Five catches in Week 13

Moncrief (groin) turned eight targets into five catches for 37 yards in Sunday's 30-10 loss to Jacksonville.

Moncrief led his team in catches and targets, but was still quiet as expected against the league's stingiest pass defense. The fourth-year wide receiver has missed injured quarterback Andrew Luck (shoulder) as much as anyone, hauling in just two touchdowns in 12 games this season after catching seven last season.