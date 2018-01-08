Colts' Donte Moncrief: Future with Indy uncertain
Moncrief's (ankle) future with the Colts is up in the air, according to Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star.
Back-to-back injury-plagued seasons have derailed the 24-year-old wideout's ascent, and his modest 2017 numbers (26 catches on 45 targets for 391 yards and two TDs in 12 games) were also in part fueled by the absence of franchise QB Andrew Luck. Per the report, Moncrief -- whose rookie contract is set to expire -- would prefer to re-sign with the Colts, but GM Chris Ballard seems unlikely to be inclined to offer the wideout a lucrative extension offer. Moncrief is thus a candidate to test free agency unless he's willing to accept a "prove-it" deal to remain with the team that drafted him in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft.
More News
-
Wild Card Round Injury Updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
NFL Playoff Fantasy: Surprising top QB
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Wild Card pool rankings: Start Gurley
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
Wild Card round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the four games during...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...