Colts' Donte Moncrief: Future with Indy uncertain

Moncrief's (ankle) future with the Colts is up in the air, according to Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star.

Back-to-back injury-plagued seasons have derailed the 24-year-old wideout's ascent, and his modest 2017 numbers (26 catches on 45 targets for 391 yards and two TDs in 12 games) were also in part fueled by the absence of franchise QB Andrew Luck. Per the report, Moncrief -- whose rookie contract is set to expire -- would prefer to re-sign with the Colts, but GM Chris Ballard seems unlikely to be inclined to offer the wideout a lucrative extension offer. Moncrief is thus a candidate to test free agency unless he's willing to accept a "prove-it" deal to remain with the team that drafted him in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft.