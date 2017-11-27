Colts' Donte Moncrief: Has just one reception in Sunday's loss
Moncrief had just one reception for 16 yards on three targets in Sunday's loss to Tennessee.
Moncrief had a 60-yard touchdown the game before, but it didn't translate to more targets or success. Moncrief again appeared to not fight for balls he should have grabbed and had the third most targets among wide receivers despite playing the second most snaps (60) on offense. It seems odd the Colts continue to give him more playing time as an impending free agent over other receivers who could be in their 2018 plans.
