Colts' Donte Moncrief: Hauls in 60-yard touchdown in defeat
Moncrief brought in his only target for a 60-yard touchdown in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Steelers.
Moncrief got loose down the left sideline for his score on the opening play of the second quarter, logging his first receiving touchdown since Week 4 in the process. Moncrief has had trouble establishing any semblance of consistency over the last month, as he's posted just four catches for 97 yards in his four contests over that span, even factoring in Sunday's production. The 24-year-old boasts plenty of raw talent, but he remains a fantasy enigma due to his inconsistency. He'll look to build on Sunday's effort against the Titans in Week 12 following the Week 11 bye.
