Colts' Donte Moncrief: Inactive against Buffalo
Moncrief (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against Buffalo, Bob Kravitz of WTHR TV reports.
Unable to practice in any capacity this week, Moncrief will be sidelined for the first time this season. His absence leaves extra snaps and a few more targets available for depth wideouts Chester Rogers and Kamar Aiken.
