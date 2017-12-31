Colts' Donte Moncrief: Inactive against Houston
Moncrief (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against Houston
The 24-year-old wideout is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent this coming offseason, so he's likely played his last game for the Colts after a disappointing season. Chester Rogers should start opposite T.Y. Hilton with Moncrief out.
More News
-
Colts' Donte Moncrief: Listed as questionable this week•
-
Colts' Donte Moncrief: Puts in limited session•
-
Colts' Donte Moncrief: Ruled out this week•
-
Colts' Donte Moncrief: Sitting out another practice•
-
Colts' Donte Moncrief: Remains sidelined•
-
Colts' Donte Moncrief: Absent from practice Tuesday•
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...
-
Fantasy football, Week 17: Bench Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...