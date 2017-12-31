Colts' Donte Moncrief: Inactive against Houston

Moncrief (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against Houston

The 24-year-old wideout is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent this coming offseason, so he's likely played his last game for the Colts after a disappointing season. Chester Rogers should start opposite T.Y. Hilton with Moncrief out.

