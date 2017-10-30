Colts' Donte Moncrief: Invisible in passing game

Moncrief was not targeted while playing 57 snaps on offense in Sunday's loss at Cincinnati.

Moncrief played the second most snaps (57) among Colts receivers, but continues to be a non-factor. In the last year of a four-year contract, it's possible he could be completely phased out of the offense later in the season as the Colts look toward 2018.

