Colts' Donte Moncrief: Invisible in passing game
Moncrief was not targeted while playing 57 snaps on offense in Sunday's loss at Cincinnati.
Moncrief played the second most snaps (57) among Colts receivers, but continues to be a non-factor. In the last year of a four-year contract, it's possible he could be completely phased out of the offense later in the season as the Colts look toward 2018.
More News
-
Colts' Donte Moncrief: Two receptions in Sunday's loss•
-
Colts' Donte Moncrief: Paces Colts receivers in Week 6•
-
Colts' Donte Moncrief: Just three receptions Sunday•
-
Colts' Donte Moncrief: Scores against Seattle•
-
Colts' Donte Moncrief: Two receptions against Cleveland•
-
Colts' Donte Moncrief: Just two receptions in loss•
-
Watson, Collins, Smith-Schuster star
Heath Cummings vows to never doubt Deshaun Watson again, and wonders if we should say the same...
-
Early waiver wire: Add Collins, Anderson
A few select running backs and wide receivers will draw plenty of eyeballs off waivers heading...
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Anderson a bust?
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 DFS Plays
Heath Cummings says a nasty weather system on the east coast has caused him to adjust his DFS...