Colts' Donte Moncrief: Just one reception in Sunday's win
Moncrief had one reception for seven yards on two targets in Sunday's win at Houston.
Moncrief had the second most playing time of any Colts receiver (50 snaps), but failed to produce and had a drop. With Moncrief in the final year of his contract and unlikely to return, it's possible the Colts decrease his playing time in the second half to evaluate other receivers.
