Colts' Donte Moncrief: Just three receptions Sunday

Moncrief had three receptions for 32 yards on three targets in Sunday's overtime win over San Francisco.

Moncrief once again had fewer targets (7) and snaps (53 to 67 on offense) compared to Kamar Aiken. His role in the offense continues to shrink and he'll have a hard time making an impact against tougher defenses.

