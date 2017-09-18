Colts' Donte Moncrief: Just two receptions in loss
Moncrief caught just two of eight targets for 18 yards in Sunday's loss to Arizona.
Moncrief and new starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett didn't appear to get in sync and he didn't make some possible receptions. Given the decline in quarterback play without Andrew Luck to go with Moncrief's poor showing so far, it's hard to put much stock into his weekly output despite him being the No. 2 receiver.
More News
-
Colts' Donte Moncrief: Makes long catch in loss to Rams•
-
Colts' Donte Moncrief: Not on injury report•
-
Colts' Donte Moncrief: Still being managed•
-
Colts' Donte Moncrief: Returns from shoulder injury•
-
Colts' Donte Moncrief: Unlikely to play Saturday•
-
Colts' Donte Moncrief: Still not taking contact•
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...
-
Week 2 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...