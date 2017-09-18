Colts' Donte Moncrief: Just two receptions in loss

Moncrief caught just two of eight targets for 18 yards in Sunday's loss to Arizona.

Moncrief and new starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett didn't appear to get in sync and he didn't make some possible receptions. Given the decline in quarterback play without Andrew Luck to go with Moncrief's poor showing so far, it's hard to put much stock into his weekly output despite him being the No. 2 receiver.