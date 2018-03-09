Colts' Donte Moncrief: Likely leaving Indy

Moncrief seems unlikely to re-sign with the Colts, Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star reports.

The 2014 third-round pick has an impressive combination of size (6-foot-2, 216) and speed (4.40 40), and with his 25th birthday coming in August he'll potentially be one of the youngest unrestricted free agents. He has 18 touchdowns among 152 catches in 53 games, but he's otherwise been a liability, one who disappears for long stretches and owns a career mark of 7.4 yards per target. Some teams may blame the lack of production on injuries to both Moncrief and Andrew Luck, perhaps pointing to a 2015 season in which the wideout caught 64 of 105 targets for 733 yards and six scores despite playing without Luck for nine weeks. While the Colts seem more inclined to explore external options for the No. 2 wideout role, it won't be shocking if Moncrief finds a team willing to give him significant guaranteed money, considering his physical traits and age hint at untapped upside.