Colts' Donte Moncrief: Listed as questionable for Sunday's game

Moncrief (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Moncrief was listed as a full practice participant Friday, but given that he's the only player the Colts list as questionable this week, it appears that he's no lock to be active Sunday. Either way, the wideout's modest production of late, coupled with a tough matchup, makes Moncrief an unappealing fantasy lineup option in Week 13.