Colts' Donte Moncrief: Listed as questionable this week

Moncrief (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans after practicing in a limited fashion all week.

Moncrief, who last suited up on Dec. 3, has a chance to play Sunday, but his production this season when healthy was sporadic, so he's not a high-percentage fantasy play in Week 17, in any case. The 24-year-old wideout is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent this coming offseason.