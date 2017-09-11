Colts' Donte Moncrief: Makes long catch in loss to Rams

Moncrief caught one of his four targets for a 50-yard gain in Sunday's 46-9 loss to the Rams.

Moncrief struggled to get on the same page as starter Scott Tolzien and actually went without a catch until the fourth quarter, when he linked up with Jacoby Brissett for a pretty 50-yard gain to set up a touchdown. The entire offense seemed to lag with Tolzien under center, but Brissett's insertion in the lineup could restore some fantasy value moving forward. It remains to be seen who starts next week against the Cardinals, but Moncrief would seemingly benefit if Brissett is handed the reins of the offense.