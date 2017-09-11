Colts' Donte Moncrief: Makes long catch in loss to Rams
Moncrief caught one of his four targets for a 50-yard gain in Sunday's 46-9 loss to the Rams.
Moncrief struggled to get on the same page as starter Scott Tolzien and actually went without a catch until the fourth quarter, when he linked up with Jacoby Brissett for a pretty 50-yard gain to set up a touchdown. The entire offense seemed to lag with Tolzien under center, but Brissett's insertion in the lineup could restore some fantasy value moving forward. It remains to be seen who starts next week against the Cardinals, but Moncrief would seemingly benefit if Brissett is handed the reins of the offense.
More News
-
Johnson looking at long absence
Cardinals running back David Johnson, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the majority of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Week 1 standouts
We’re recapping everything you need to know from the first Sunday of the 2017 season.
-
Cohen, Golladay look like Week 1 stars
Two rookies taken after 90th overall and unowned in over 60 percent of CBS Sports leagues will...
-
David Johnson injury reaction
It looks like David Johnson will miss some time after hurting his wrist. Fantasy owners should...
-
Last-minute Beckham replacements
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham after he was ruled out? Chris Towers has some names to...
-
Jaguars lose Robinson
With the loss of Allen Robinson in Week 1, what will the Jaguars' offense look like? Chris...