Colts' Donte Moncrief: Misses practice Thursday

Moncrief (ankle) didn't practice Thursday.

Moncrief's back-to-back absences from practice to begin the week suggest that his ankle issue could serious threaten his availability for Sunday's game against the Bills. Though Moncrief tied a season high in targets (eight) in the Colts' Week 13 loss to the Jaguars, he was only able to deliver five catches for 37 yards. He's cracked the 60-yard threshold just two times in 12 games and has only two touchdowns on his ledger, rendering Moncrief a major disappointment for the second straight season after his 733 yard, six-touchdown 2015 campaign teased a potential breakout.