Colts' Donte Moncrief: No practice Monday

Moncrief (ankle) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's injury report.

Moncrief has been out of commission since injuring his ankle in Week 12, though it isn't clear if Indianapolis actually held practice Monday. With the Colts playing on Thursday, Moncrief will likely need to participate in some fashion Tuesday or Wednesday in order to gain clearance.

